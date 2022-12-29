Boston’s ICE officers announce the arrest of Brazilian fugitive wanted for murder in Brazil

Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest Jaconias Rosa Pereira, a Brazilian criminal fugitive wanted for murder in Brazil, on Wednesday. He’s currently being held in Worcester.

Rosa Pereira, 50, a citizen and national of Brazil, entered the United States without being inspected by an immigration officer on an unknown date and at an unknown location, according to authorities.

- @ICEgov’s Boston Office confirms the arrest of Jaconias Rosa Pereira, a Brazilian criminal fugitive wanted for murder in Brazil. He’s currently being held in Worcester. #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/efmMaNoR44 — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) December 29, 2022

In August 2022, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston was notified that Rosa Pereira was the subject of an open arrest warrant requiring him to serve a 15-year sentence for a murder conviction brought by Brazilian law enforcement authorities. ICE ERO Boston fugitive operations officers arrested Rosa Pereira without incident near a residence in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Rosa Pereira is scheduled for a court hearing with an immigration judge with the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) and will remain in ICE custody, pending immigration proceedings.

“Thanks to the work of our dedicated officers and the assistance of our Brazilian law enforcement partners, ERO Boston has taken this dangerous fugitive off the streets of the Commonwealth,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons. “ICE remains committed to arresting and removing criminal fugitives like Rosa Pereira who pose a threat to the American public.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

