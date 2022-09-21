Boston inmate accused of attacking caseworker, threatening to have jail staff killed

An inmate with a history of assault is now accused of attacking a caseworker and threatening to have staffers at a jail in Boston killed.

Ahmad Maiden, 43, was arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including assault and battery on a correctional facility employee, disturbing a correctional institution, and threats, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Maiden was meeting with a caseworker in a room at the Nashua Street Jail on Sept. 15 when he allegedly started punching the woman in her face and head.

Correctional officers and another inmate quickly separated Maiden from the victim, who then taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

Maiden also allegedly threatened to have the officers killed as they worked to restrain him.

The DA’s office noted that Maiden is in jail awaiting trial on several cases, including an Aug. 2 incident in which he punched a correctional officer at the jail, and a 2021 case involving an attack on a family member.

Maiden has since been transferred to the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.

He is due back in court on Oct. 5 to face the new charges.

