Boston will lift snow emergency and parking ban Tuesday afternoon

Think about pulling in those beach chairs and traffic cones. Boston will lift its snow emergency and parking ban Tuesday afternoon.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared Tuesday morning that the city will lift its snow emergency and parking bans at 4:00 p.m.

The city says residents currently parked in discounted lots and garages must remove their vehicles by 6:00 p.m. to avoid being charged regular rates. '

Because a southward shift in the track of the winter storm Monday evening resulted in a drop in expected snow totals, the city says no vehicles were towed for violating the overnight parking pan overnight and will not ticket or tow until the ban is lifted at 4:00 p.m.

“I’m grateful for City teams who monitored the storm overnight and have been prepared to clear our roadways and respond to any emergencies,” said Mayor Wu. “Even as the forecasts and weather conditions are shifting rapidly, we ask that you please check on your neighbors, family, and friends to be sure everyone is safe.”

Residents can use space savers for up to 48 hours after the end of the emergency ban except in the Back Bay and South End, where space savers are always prohibited.

City buildings like the Boston Public Library and BCYF community centers will be open Wednesday.

Trash and recycling pick-up will continue on a regular schedule.

Snowflakes started flying in Rhode Island and Connecticut early Tuesday and will push north and east into Massachusetts for the morning commute. Snow will persist in some areas through the evening drive.

