Boston Lifts Proof Of Vaccine Requirement For Indoor Spaces

BOSTON, MA — The city of Boston has lifted its proof of vaccine requirement for indoor businesses after falling below three key thresholds, Mayor Michelle Wu said Friday evening.

Wu previously said the order would remain in effect until fewer than 95 percent of ICU beds were occupied in Boston, COVID-19 hospitalizations fell under 200 per day and the city averaged a community positivity rate below 5 percent over seven days.

As of Friday, the city's ICU capacity was 90.7 percent, its community positivity rate was 4 percent, and it was averaging 196 hospitalizations per day, according to data shared by Wu.

"This news highlights the progress we’ve made in our fight against COVID-19 thanks to vaccines & boosters – which have always been our most effective weapon against the pandemic," Wu wrote on Twitter. "It’s a win for every Bostonian doing our part to keep our communities safe, and we have to keep going."



The requirement had just entered its second phase on Tuesday, which required proof of full vaccination for people ages 12 and over.

This article originally appeared on the Boston Patch