Boston man accused of assaulting two young girls was held without bail

A Dorchester man was held without bail on Monday after allegedly attacking two young girls in a Talbot Street apartment on Friday, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

Michael Fairweather, 36, was charged with assault and battery, two counts of assault and battery on a child, and two counts of strangulation. Fairweather’s bail on an earlier assault case involving the same girls was revoked for 90 days, plus $300 bail on the new case.

Boston Police responded to the Dorchester apartment around 8:30 p.m. for a domestic incident call where officers were met by three juvenile girls who said Fairweather had attacked them.

According to Hayden, one of the girls, 12 years old, said Fairweather had choked her, and another girl, 14 years old, tried to intervene but Fairweather choked her and spit on her repeatedly. The two girls were attacked in front of a 4-year-old girl, Hayden said. Officers observed mild redness, swelling and a scratch on the 14-year-old victim’s neck.

A few hours after the attacks police received another 911 call to the same apartment where the caller said Fairweather had returned. Police responded were arrested Fairweather just before 11:30 p.m.

The girls identified Fairweather and provided a description of his clothing.

Hayden said the Suffolk County Children’s Advocacy Center has interviewers and advocates specially trained to handle cases involving juvenile victims.

“Nothing can erase memories of terrible events like this, but we can and will provide these victims with comprehensive services in a comforting, age-appropriate environment staffed by professionals trained to work with young victims and witnesses,” Hayden said.

Fairweather will return to court on January 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW