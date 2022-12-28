Boston man accused of exposing self to teenager on MBTA bus, police say

A 48-year-old Boston man was arrested for exposing himself and making sexual comments to a teenager while onboard an MBTA bus on Tuesday night, police said.

Carlos Pires was charged with annoying & accosting, threats to commit a crime, disorderly conduct and attempted unarmed robbery following the incident.

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a concerned citizen alerted Transit Police that a man, later identified as Pires, had exposed himself to an 18-year-old female while traveling inbound to Nubian Square on a Route 15 bus. Officers immediately went to the bus, and found the victim and a witness.

A preliminary investigation found that Pires, while on the bus, made inappropriate and aggressive sexual comments to an 18-year-old female and ultimately exposed himself to her. When the victim tried to use her phone to call a relative, Pires allegedly said: “You trying to call the cops?” and he tried to forcefully grab the phone from the victim’s hand, police said.

Officers later found Pires on Roxbury Street at Shawmut Avenue. Police said Pires made disparaging comments about women and the victim and told officers: “Now arrest me.”

According to police, transit officers have encountered Pires previously for his alleged behavior directed towards women, and have sought criminal charges as a result. Police said those matters are pending, but did not provide additional details on prior cases.

