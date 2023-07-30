Boston man accused of striking police cruiser, driving away from scene

A Boston man is accused of striking a police cruiser with the police officer inside, and then driving away from the scene while the cruiser was stopped to assist another motorist on Saturday evening, police said.

The 29-year-old man from the city’s Mattapan neighborhood, who was not identified on Sunday, was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said in a statement on Sunday.

Marag said the man turned himself in to police on Sunday morning. He will be summonsed to answer the charges at Quincy District Court at a later date.

“As a criminal complaint has not yet been issued, the suspect’s name cannot be released at this time,” Marag said.

At approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, a Randolph police officer responded to the area of North Main Street to assist a vehicle that had run out of fuel, Marag said.

While assisting the disabled vehicle, a 2014 black Jeep traveling northbound crossed over the double yellow line and struck the stopped cruiser. After striking the cruiser, the vehicle continued driving northbound, Marag said.

The police officer who was inside the police cruiser was evaluated at the scene and declined further treatment, Marag said.

A second Randolph police officer arrived on scene and attempted to stop the vehicle.

“Out of caution for the safety of the officers and other drivers, a decision was made not to initiate a pursuit and responding officers continued to assist the disabled vehicle,” Marag said.

Officers identified the suspect’s vehicle using photo evidence to obtain the license plate number.

About a half hour later, Randolph Police Detective Sgt. Jason Fisher and Detective Christopher Jones were able to locate the vehicle, unoccupied, near the registered owner’s residence in the area of Wellington Hill Street.

Upon locating the vehicle, detectives found it to have damage consistent with the crash, Marag said. The vehicle was taken to the Randolph Police Department and impounded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

