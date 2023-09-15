Boston man accused of three murders, including Rochester police officer, to go on trial

The trial of the Boston man who was allegedly recruited by a local marijuana trafficking ring and is now accused of killing three people, including a Rochester police officer, starts Monday with jury selection.

Jury selection is expected to last most of the week, and the trial could be as long as a month .

The trial is expected to expose how two drug rings engaged in a violent turf war — arsons, murders, shootings — that led to the homicide of a 29-year veteran of the police force, Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

Wounded in the July 21, 2022, shooting on Bauman Street was another Rochester police officer , Sino Seng.

Among the charges for Kelvin Vickers Jr. are aggravated murder, second-degree murder, attempted aggravated murder, attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the Bauman Street homicide.

The funeral for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was held in the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY on Monday August 1, 2022,

Vickers was also initially accused of shooting a teenage girl at a home who was struck by an errant bullet. That charge has been dropped; prosecutors say the girl does not want to testify.

DIFFERENT MURDER CHARGE: Aggravated murder is different than intentional murder of a police officer; with the latter Vickers would have to have known the targets were law enforcement.

The Mazurkiewicz killing is one of only three of the homicides police linked to Vickers.

The others are killings associated with what prosecutors contend was the battle between two marijuana-dealing factions .

When ambushed, Mazurkiewicz and Seng were conducting surveillance in an undercover van as police tried to quell the violence.

The day before, two men, Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand, were fatally shot and another man injured in what police say were homicides on North Clinton Avenue sparked by the marijuana trafficking conflict. Vickers, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson are accused of murder and attempted murder in those crimes.

Vickers is now being tried alone. District Attorney Sandra Doorley is the lead prosecutor on the case.

GANG FROM BOSTON: Police have tied Vickers to a Boston-based gang. Brandon Washington, who is facing federal drug trafficking charges, is accused of making calls to gang members in Boston and Ohio seeking help to respond to the opposing drug organization.

