Boston man arraigned on kidnapping charge

May 28—ROWLEY — A Boston man facing kidnapping and felony drug charges was arraigned Monday in Salem Superior Court.

Jerome Platt, 39, of Hyde Park was arrested Jan. 2 in Rowley by state police on Interstate 95 south.

In addition to kidnapping and drug trafficking, Platt was charged with possession of a Class A and Class B drug to distribute, two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, possessing a stun gun and driving with a suspended license.

At the time of his arrest, Platt was already facing domestic violence charges involving the person he allegedly kidnapped, according to court records.

Trooper Jack Donaldson was on patrol on I-95 north when he received word that Maine State Police was in contact with a woman who said she was being held against her will by a man driving a blue Chrysler minivan heading into Newburyport, according to a police report.

Donaldson spotted a silver Chrysler minivan with Florida plates on I-95 south in Georgetown. The trooper pulled over the minivan and spoke to the driver, who turned out to be Platt. A woman was in the van as well but told Donaldson that she was in no danger. Not knowing Platt was the man Maine police were looking for, Donaldson drove off.

Moments later, Donaldson learned Platt was the driver suspected of kidnapping a woman, prompting the trooper to pull over and wait for Platt to drive past him. Once that happened, Donaldson and another trooper pulled the minivan over again in Rowley. Platt was quickly handcuffed and placed in a cruiser.

This time, the woman in the minivan told police she was the person who called police saying she was kidnapped. She admitted texting Maine State Police, saying she was trying to get out of the minivan but Platt would not let her go.

When troopers searched the minivan, they found almost 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of either heroin or fentanyl and 61 oxycodone pills, according to Donaldson's report.

Police also learned there was a warrant for Platt's arrest out of Boston District Court and a Class B drug distribution conviction on his record, Donaldson wrote in his report.

In an email, Platt's attorney, Bill Sullivan, informed Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte that Platt had been arraigned in Superior Court.

"Based upon the same, I would request that the status hearing scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) be canceled and the matter dismissed in district court," Sullivan's attorney wrote.

On Tuesday, Judge Peter Doyle granted Sullivan's request, according to court documents.

Platt is due back in court July 7 for a pretrial hearing.