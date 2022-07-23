Boston man arrested after allegedly dealing drugs inside of Macy’s

A Dorchester man was arrested after allegedly dealing drugs inside a Macy’s Department store, according to Boston Police.

Edison Arias, 29, of Dorchester was arrested and charged Friday afternoon with trafficking and distributing Class A drugs after police say security footage identified the suspect doing a drug transaction along with attempting to steal a $40 shirt from the department store.

Officers recovered $288 and 29 plastic bags of a brown powdery substance believed to be Heroin.

Arias is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

