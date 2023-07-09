Boston man arrested on assault to murder charges near scene where 5 people were shot in Mattapan

A Boston man with active warrants for assault to murder is among two men arrested during a traffic stop late Saturday night while investigators were at the scene where five people were earlier shot in Mattapan, police said.

Traequon Duncan, 26, was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Suffolk Superior Court on charges of assault to murder, firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm, and out of Dorchester District Court on charges of assault to murder, firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.

Damarius Bultmer, 23, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Both men were passengers in a vehicle that was stopped by police in the area of Harvard and Wales streets around 11 p.m. Saturday, police said.

At the time of their arrests, police said officers were investigating in the area of Edgewater Drive and Rivers Street, where five people were shot early Wednesday morning, and where several firearms were recovered.

Late Saturday night, officers saw a motor vehicle with dark tinted windows traveling on Westview Street without its headlights on, police said. Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens and stopped the vehicle, and located its passengers, Duncan and Bultmer.

Police said they recovered a loaded firearm, Ruger Mayodan .380 with six rounds in the magazine, from Bultmer.

Duncan and Bultmer are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

