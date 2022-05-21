Boston man arrested for assaulting a 4-year-old at MBTA Park Street Station

Transit Police Department arrested a Boston man after he allegedly assaulted a 4-year-old child on a Green Line platform, officials said.

According to the police, officers responded to MBTA’s Park Street Station at 7:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of a 4-year-old who was indecently assaulted by George Francois, 66, of Boston.

Upon arrival, the mother of the victim informed officers that the assault happened while they were on the westbound Green Line platform and she was able to get a picture of Francois on her phone.

“Based on the quick-thinking actions of the victim’s mother to capture the offending male’s photo and the assistance of a witness, were able to track the male down in the area of 48 Glenville Avenue, Boston, and place him into custody for Indecent Assault & Battery on a Child under 14,” Transit police said in a statement.

Francois allegedly made incriminating statements to arresting officers.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

