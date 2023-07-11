Boston man arrested for assaulting, spitting at couple in NYC anti-Asian attack

[Source]

A Boston man has been arrested in connection with an anti-Asian attack against a couple in Manhattan, New York, on May 23.

What happened: The couple, a 39-year-old man and 39-year-old woman, were getting into an Uber on West 32nd Street at around 1:30 a.m. when Marc Jensen, 33, allegedly approached and attacked them. Jensen allegedly made anti-Asian remarks before spitting at the woman and assaulting the man.

Police said Jensen grabbed the man, tossed him to the ground and kicked him multiple times in the leg. He allegedly fled the scene as bystanders intervened.

The aftermath: The man reportedly suffered minor injuries to his leg, while the woman was not injured. They refused medical attention at the scene.

Charges: Jensen, who reportedly resides in a luxury building in Boston's redeveloped South Boston Seaport, was arrested on Monday. He has been charged with hate crime assault and aggravated harassment.

