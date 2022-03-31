Boston man arrested at Chris Rock’s first post-slap show

He was slapped with cuffs.

A Boston man was arrested at Chris Rock’s first post-Oscars standup show Wednesday night.

Police said Kaleb Herd, 25, refused to wear a mask during the show at the Wilbur Theatre in downtown Boston, the Springfield Republican reported.

Cops said when theater staff tried to remove Herd from the building, he assaulted an employee and a police officer, according to the Republican. An officer resorted to pepper spraying Herd, which brought a relatively quick end to the struggle.

Herd was not heckling Rock and made no mention of Will Smith slapping the comedian on stage at the Oscars on Sunday night, police said.

Rock’s post-Oscars shows were highly anticipated, as demand skyrocketed after the slap. But Rock shied away from addressing the confrontation head-on Wednesday night.

“I don’t have a bunch of s--- about what happened,” Rock said in his introduction. “So if you came to hear that, I have like a whole show I wrote before this weekend. And I’m still kind of processing what happened.”

The 57-year-old funnyman is scheduled for four more shows at the Wilbur, two Thursday and two Friday, before continuing his “Ego Death World Tour” in Atlantic City.

Herd probably won’t make it to any more performances. He was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.