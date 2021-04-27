Boston man arrested in connection with near-fatal shooting outside Manchester sportsbook

Apr. 27—A Massachusetts man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Manchester last week that left a victim with life-threatening injuries, police said Monday.

Antwone Cousins, 39, of Boston, Mass., faces several charges including first-degree assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a deadly weapon, Manchester police said in a release.

No further information was available Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 1279 South Willow St. around 9:15 p.m. on April 19 found the victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

Surveillance video showed Cousins fire multiple shots at the victim before fleeing the area.

The wounded man, whose identity has not been released by police, was taken to a local hospital.

After interviewing witnesses and watching surveillance videos, Manchester police obtained a warrant for Cousins' arrest.

The shooting is at least the second confrontation with a gun at the location since the DraftKings sportsbook opened last September.

In February, a 22-year-old man pointed a gun at another customer, police said, threatening him before a group of people started fighting.

Since the April 19 shooting, sportsbook owner Dick Anagnost has said he is working with Manchester police to increase security, and will have city officers patrolling inside the bar and in the parking lot.

Anagnost also said he will install more security cameras around the building as part of an ongoing renovation.

The April 19 shooting remains under investigation.