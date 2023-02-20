Boston man arrested in Ohio on murder warrant related to fatal stabbing of Dorchester man in 2022

A Boston man has been arrested in Ohio on a murder warrant related to the 2022 fatal stabbing of 48-year-old Urvin Gerald in Dorchester.

Dwight Watson, 55, was arrested on a murder warrant out of Dorchester District Court and held at Mahoning County Justice Center in Youngstown, Ohio, police said.

On Friday, members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit arrived in Ohio for the rendition of Watson, police said.

On July 16, 2022, just after 1 a.m., police responded to a call for a person stabbed in the area of 110 Harvard St. in Dorchester.

When officers arrived, they found Gerald suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was sent to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Watson will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on a murder charge, police said.

Anyone with information related to the fatal stabbing is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW