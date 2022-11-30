Boston man arrested in Virginia in relation to a sexual assault, home invasion in Jamaica Plain

A Boston man has been arrested in connection to an aggravated sexual assault incident and home invasion in Jamaica Plain.

Washington Pearson, 55, of Boston, was arrested by members of the United States Marshals Service in Norfolk, Virginia, police said.

Pearson is currently wanted on a warrant issued by the West Roxbury District Court on charges of attempted murder, strangulation , suffocation, armed robbery, assault to rape and breaking and entering.

This all has to do with an incident that occurred on October 24, 2022, on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain.

According to police Pearson will be arraigned in Virginia as a Fugitive from Justice and will be extradited to Massachusetts pending an extradition hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

