Boston man charged with 2nd-degree murder in South End shooting death over the summer

A Boston man appeared in court on Thursday on charges of 2nd-degree murder after he shot and killed 28-year-old Dion Ruiz in the South End last August, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

On August 13, Boston police responded to a ShotSpotter activation and call for a person shot on West Dedham Street. Police found Ruiz unresponsive, with two gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Further investigation determined that Alexander Nunez, 24, had attended a birthday party on West Dedham Street on the evening of August 13. Police said when he left the party he drove his car to the Villa Victoria housing complex.

Nunez then left his car and walked into the Villa parking lot. As he was returning to his car, Ruiz ran from the complex’s entry area holding a pistol. According to police Nunez then reached into his fanny pack, withdrew a 9mm pistol, and fired five rounds, two into Ruiz’s back.

Ruiz did not fire his gun, police said.

Nunez was held without bail after he turned himself in on a warrant earlier Thursday morning, Hayden said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

