Boston man charged after allegedly attempting to steal money from seniors using ‘Grandparent Scam’

Billerica Police arrested and charged a man after he allegedly attempted to steal from a senior resident using the increasingly common grandparent scam.

On Thursday around 9 a.m., Billerica Police were notified that a 79-year-old resident had received a call from a man claiming to be their grandson, “Bobby.” Police learned that the individual, identified as Tony Mejia, 37, of Boston, claimed he had been arrested for striking a pregnant woman with his car while drunk. He said he was ashamed of what happened, and told the resident that they should not contact anyone else or tell anyone what happened.

According to police, the resident has no grandchildren.

Police detectives responded to the resident’s home, and listened as she called a phone number for an attorney that “Bobby” had provided.

The second individual told the resident their grandson needed $6,000 in bail money to get out of jail, and offered to send a courier to their home to pick up the money.

The courier, later identified as Mejia arrived at the home later in the day Thursday and accepted an envelope full of what appeared to be cash.

Mejia was arrested by police as he drove away and is facing charges of larceny by false pretenses.

“This is a classic example of the grandparent and bail scams that have targeted at least 25 people across Eastern Massachusetts recently,” said Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost. “The resident who was targeted in this instance did exactly the right thing when she immediately called Billerica Police, and helped us make an arrest in an increasingly common type of activity that targets seniors in our communities.”

Residents who believe they may have fallen victim to such a scam are encouraged to contact the Billerica Police Department at 978-671-0900.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

