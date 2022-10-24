Boston man charged with armed robbery from Downtown Crossing DSW store

A Boston man is facing armed robbery charges after authorities say he stole sneakers from a DSW while holding a knife.

Jason Johnson, 41, was arraigned Friday on one count of armed robbery at the Boston Municipal Court Central Division, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Judge Paul Treseler ordered Johnson held on $1,000 bail and ordered him to stay away from the store. Johnson is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 15 for a probable cause hearing.

On Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person with a knife at DSW on Washington Street, with the suspect stealing a pair of shoes from the store with a knife in his hand.

At around 7:30 p.m. the suspect, later identified as Johnson, entered the store and started to rummage through boxes.

When he entered, the store buzzer went off indicating that he had stolen items from another store. Staff noticed Johnson place a pair of black Adidas sneakers on his feet, leaving the box on the ground.

When approached by the store manager, police allege that Johnson said, “I don’t have to pay for these.” He then pulled a knife from his backpack and began throwing items around.

While reviewing surveillance video footage, detectives observed Johnson approaching the escalator with his right arm extended to his side and a metallic instrument in his hand.

Johnson left the store without paying for $269.98 worth of merchandise.

On Oct. 6, employees identified Johnson via a photo array.

