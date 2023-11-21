Boston man charged with attempted murder in Rockland stabbing. What we know

ROCKLAND — A 38-year-old Boston man is facing charges in connection with the nonfatal stabbing of a 43-year-old town resident, the Rockland Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Justin Shenett, 38, of Boston, was arrested by Rockland police and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, assault with intent to murder, attempted murder and disorderly conduct.

Police responded to the incident near an apartment complex at 115 John Dunn Drive in Rockland shortly after noon on Sunday. First responders found the victim suffering from a stab wound to his torso, officials said. The Rockland Fire Department transported the victim to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth for treatment.

Police did not say whether the two men were known to each other.

Shenett was held pending his arraignment in Hingham District Court on Monday. The result wasn't immediately available.

