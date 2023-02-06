Boston man charged with distributing fentanyl, accused of selling drug for cash

A Boston man has been charged with distributing fentanyl after he allegedly sold the drug in a street deal, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Monday.

Csean Skerritt, a/k/a “Shizz Grimmy,” a/k/a “Black,” 34, was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Skerritt appeared in federal court in Boston on Monday, and was detained pending a hearing scheduled for Feb. 14.

According to court documents, on Feb. 1, 2023, Skerritt agreed to sell 50 grams of fentanyl to another person for $1,500. Prosecutors allege that Skerritt then met the individual in the individual’s car and exchanged approximately 55 grams of fentanyl in exchange for the cash.

The charge of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a sentence of at least 5 years and up to 40 years in prison, at least 4 years of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million.

