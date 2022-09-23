Boston man charged with multiple sexual assaults from 2017 appears back in court

Based on DNA evidence from rape-kit samples from his alleged victims, Boston and Milton Police arrested a Hyde Park man Friday morning for multiple sexual assault charges dating back to 2017.

William Mancortes, 43, was arrested on several outstanding warrants that include charges of rape and indecent assault on a person 14 years or younger, in connection with incidents that happened in 2017.

Mancortes will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on Friday.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

