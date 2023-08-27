Boston man charged after person stabbed with screwdriver in Roxbury, police say

A 62-year-old man has been charged after a reported stabbing with a screwdriver on Blue Hill Avenue in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood on Saturday night, police said.

Michael Josey of Boston was arrested by police officers at about 6:13 p.m. Saturday. He is charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, police said.

Officers responded to the area of 493 Blue Hill Ave. for a report of a person stabbed with a screwdriver. Police said the suspect then reportedly walked away from the scene.

Officers saw a man matching the description of the suspect, later identified as Josey, leaving the area with a screwdriver in his hand, police said. Officers stopped the suspect, and he was placed into handcuffs.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The victim’s condition or the extent of the person’s injuries were not available on Sunday.

Josey is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

