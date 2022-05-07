Boston man charged in Seaport stabbing

Police arrested a Boston man after a stabbing in the Seaport District Friday night.

The stabbing happened at 60 Seaport Blvd. shortly before 8:21 p.m., Boston Police said.

The victim was found with a small laceration to his neck. He told officers that a man known to him attacked him from behind and sliced his neck, according to police.

With the help of bystanders, the man was able to free himself and disarm his attacker, police said. He was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The suspect, 20-year-old Dorian Jenkins, ran from the scene, police said. He was found in a nearby parking structure and arrested on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, to wit knife.

The victim told police the attack was unprovoked.

Jenkins will be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

