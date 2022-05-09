Boston man charged with shooting during alleged drug deal in Dover

DOVER — A Boston man allegedly shot a man in a local hotel parking lot because he was short on cash for a drug deal, according to police.

Monty Granger, 41, is facing two Class A felony charges — first degree assault and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon — following an investigation that involved police in Dover, Nashua and Rochester. Granger had previously been convicted of felonies for first-degree assault and drug charges within Strafford County, according to police.

What led to the shooting

Dover police said they learned April 28 a shooting had occurred April 16 at the Hampton Inn hotel in Dover. A Nashua man was shot, treated and released. Prior to being shot, he had been under investigation by the Nashua Police Department for allegedly selling drugs out of his Nashua apartment shared with his girlfriend.

Police allege the man agreed to meet with Granger at the Dover hotel to purchase drugs in the parking lot, according to court documents. The man told Nashua police he met Granger that night with approximately half of a $3,000 debt he owed him, as Granger would frequently front him drugs without payment. Granger became agitated he didn’t have the rest of the cash, the man said, leading Granger to shoot him in the right leg as they argued, according to Nashua police.

The victim detailed his history with Granger, which he said included visits to his Nashua apartment, where the man at one point gave Granger a 9 mm gun as partial payment of his debt for drugs. Video footage from inside the man's Nashua apartment showed Granger being given the handgun and pointing it at the victim multiple times, making threatening remarks, but laughing while doing so, court documents state. It is unclear if Granger later used the same gun to shoot the man in Dover, police said.

Dover police reviewed video footage from exterior cameras of the Hampton Inn and confirmed the victim's recollection of events, according to police.

How Monty Granger was arrested

Investigation by Dover and Rochester police following the shooting resulted in an arrest warrant.

On the evening of May 6, Dover detectives surveilled Granger as he traveled from a Rochester motel to the Spaulding Turnpike and eventually onto Interstate 95. With the assistance of the New Hampshire State Police, Granger was arrested without incident on I-95 in Hampton.

Granger was held in preventative detention and transferred to the Strafford County House of Corrections in Dover, where he remained following his arraignment Monday in Strafford County Superior Court.

The FBI assisted in the investigation, police said.

The identity of Granger's attorney was not immediately known.

