Boston man charged with ‘sucker punch’ attack on victim at Back Bay Station

55-year-old Oscar Lyles, Jr appeared in Boston Municipal Court Monday, charged with a violent unprovoked attack on a man at Boston’s Back Bay Commuter Rail station Sunday night.

Transit Police say the incident happened shortly before 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the station’s lobby while the victim was seated on a bench.

According to court documents, the victim told investigators he was sucker-punched.

And authorities say the attack was recorded on Back Bay Station’s video surveillance system.

“It’s alleged Mr. Lyles punched the victim in the face multiple times. Pushed him. Took a shoe off his foot and struck him a number of times with his shoe,” a prosecutor said in court Monday.

At the time of Sunday’s attack, Lyles was free on bail, awaiting trial on charges he allegedly punched a Boston Police officer in the head at Boston Medical Center’s Shapiro Building during a disturbance at the facility’s covid screening area in July 2020.

The Police officer suffered head trauma.

Oscar Lyles’ bail was revoked in the case of the assault on a Boston Police officer.

He is held without bail, at least through late August.

Sunday’s troubling case comes as Boston Police continue to try to identify a group of young men wanted in a separate attack outside South Station early Friday morning. Witness video shows 20-year-old Adam Neufell being beaten on the sidewalk outside South Station early Friday morning.

A police report into that case was released on Monday.

‘Get a haircut’ - Police report details moments before musician was attacked outside South Station

Boston Police say the South Station case is open and active and that there is no arrest.

