Boston man dies in police custody in South Windsor

Dec. 28—SOUTH WINDSOR — A man from Boston died on Monday while in custody of the South Windsor Police Department.

At around 12:20 p.m., dispatch noticed Kevin Doherty, 55, to be in apparent distress in the holding facility, according to the Office of Inspector General.

Dispatch then notified officers, who found Doherty unresponsive. Officers immediately began CPR procedures.

Doherty was transported to Manchester Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:29 p.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause of death.

South Windsor Police Chief Kristian Lindstrom extended the agency's "thoughts and prayers to the Doherty family."

He said that the department is cooperating with the Office of Inspector General in its investigation, which is being conducted with the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad.

Police arrested Doherty on Friday on family violence charges. He was being held on $250,000 bond.

