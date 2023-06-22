Boston man faces assault and battery charges after theft from Target

On Tuesday, Neil Finn, 56, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after stealing from the Government Center Target and striking an employee who tried to stop him. He was also charged with unarmed robbery, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Finn stole almost $200 worth of razors and shaving cream from Target. When he was leaving, the store manager attempted to stop him, but Finn assaulted them and left the store. Police tracked him to City Hall Plaza, where Finn assaulted one of the officers.

Finn has a criminal record dating back to 1984, which includes similar charges to the ones he faces now.

“This is precisely the type of serial offender who deserves to have bail revoked in order to prevent additional threats to businesses and their employees, police, and the larger community. Quality of life for people in Boston and elsewhere is a top priority for our office, and this man’s repeated criminal behavior is not just unacceptable. It is intolerable,” Hayden said.

Finn’s pre-trial hearing will be on July 19.

