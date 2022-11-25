Boston man faces charges for indecent assault at MBTA’s Copley Square Station

A Boston man is facing charges in connection to an indecent assault and battery at the Copley Square MBTA Station in Boston.

According to Transit Police, officers responded to the MBTA’s State Street Station on Wednesday night just after 4 p.m. and met with a woman who said she was assaulted at the Copley station.

Officers went to the Copley station where they saw a man, later identified as Abdirahman Abdullahi, 24, of Boston, who matched the description given by the victim, police said.

Police also noted Abdullahi matched the depiction of a man involved in a separate indecent assault and battery incident that happened on Nov. 18 at the Copley station.

Abdullahi was taken into custody, and police said he may face additional charges pending an investigation for separate alleged incidents of indecent assault.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

