Boston man facing charges after alleged rape, assault and attempted money extortion in hotel

A Boston man is facing rape and kidnapping charges after an alleged instance of rape, assault and attempted money extortion in a Boston hotel Monday afternoon.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, police responded to the Doubletree Hotel on Washington Street at 8:00 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend was in danger in a hotel room.

When police arrived at the fourth-floor room, they found the female victim crying, sweating and breathing heavily.

The victim told officers that Herbert Jones, who was in the room when police arrived, raped her and hit her. The victim also told police that Jones forced her to call her ex-boyfriend to request money.

Jones was charged in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday with kidnapping, two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of assault and battery and threats.

Judge James Stanton revoked Jones’s bail on an existing case for 60 days, ordered $50,000 bail on the new case, and ordered Jones to stay away from the victim and the incident location.

Jones will return to court on February 17 for a probable cause hearing.

The DA’s office says Jones has a 15-page criminal record dating back to 1991.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW