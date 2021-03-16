Boston man facing charges after sending lewd images

Mar. 15—IPSWICH — A Boston man has been charged with sending nearly a dozen images and videos of what appear to be child pornography to what turned out to be an undercover officer — after allegedly trying to convince a woman he met on Tinder to pretend to be a child when they met for sex.

Julian Toulotte, 22, of 3 Arlington St., Boston, pleaded not guilty to five counts counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor, four counts of sending unsolicited sexual images to a child and two counts of disseminating images of a child in sexual conduct at his arraignment Friday in Ipswich District Court in Newburyport.

Judge Peter Doyle set bail at $20,000.

In January, an Ipswich woman went to police to report that the man she had met through the dating site told her that he liked "age play" and asked her to act like a young girl if and when they met, according to a police report filed in the case by Ipswich Police Detective Peter Dziadose. He went on to tell her that he would be babysitting an 8-year-old girl in the near future, then sent her a sexually graphic photo of a young girl, police say.

The woman was able to provide police with details of the man's social media accounts on Snapchat, Instagram and Flickr. The undercover officer then used that information to pose as a 15-year-old girl.

Over the next several weeks, Toulotte allegedly told the undercover officer that he was "down for anything," engaged in what he said was a game of "truth or dare," and proposing that the "girl" take a train to Ipswich on a weekend he was planning to be there, at one point sending photos of his genitals, according to the report.

While the investigation was taking place, the Ipswich woman who had first reported Toulotte told police that she had received a new friend request from him on Snapchat. The undercover officer began posing as the woman as well.

In online conversations, Toulotte told the undercover officer who was posing as the woman that he would be babysitting two young children in Ipswich, and invited "her" to join him, Dziadose wrote. He allegedly sent a Tiktok video of a child.

Police, with that limited information, attempted to find the children, but could not identify any children fitting the description and family details Toulotte gave in messages.

They were able to confirm other details, however, including the fact that he was in Ipswich on February 6 and that he lived in Boston, as he had said in the messages. They obtained an arrest warrant.

Police also noted that Toulotte has a history of similar conduct.

Toulotte's lawyer, Peter Elikann, declined to comment on the case Monday.

A pre-trial hearing in the case is scheduled for April 22.

Staff writer Dave Rogers contributed to this report.

