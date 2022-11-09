Boston man facing child pornography charges

A Boston man is facing charges of possessing and distributing child pornography, police said.

Anthonie Hollaar, 35, of Boston was arrested on Wednesday.

Around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit executed a search warrant in the area of 145 Commercial St. in downtown Boston, police said.

Police arrested Hollaar after a joint investigation involving multiple agencies.

Hollaar is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

