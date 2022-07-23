Boston man found guilty in fatal stabbing of Brockton dad 'loved by many'

BROCKTON — The South Boston man who was arrested in September of 2020 in New Hampshire for the fatal stabbing of a father of two outside the Stop 'N Gas station on Warren Avenue in August 2020, has been found guilty by a jury — after an eight day trial — of voluntary manslaughter, the district attorney's office announced Thursday.

The defendant, Cody Urban, now 25-years-old, stabbed the victim, Samuel Rutledge, 31, six times in the chest after an altercation at the gas station, The Enterprise reported at the time.

Police initially responded to Good Samaritan Medical Center on Aug. 23, 2020 at around 9:51 p.m. after receiving a report from hospital staff that a man who had been stabbed in the chest had arrived at the emergency room, according to the DA's office.

Earlier in the night, Rutledge and his girlfriend stopped to get gas and encountered a man, later determined to be Urban, blocking the pumps, prosecutors said. Rutledge got out of the car, where he and Urban argued, leading to a fight, which was captured on video at the gas station.

Cody Urban, 23 , of South Boston, was arraigned in Brockton District Court on Sept. 9, 2020 for the alleged murder of Samuel Rutledge of Brockton.

At one point, Rutledge is seen doubled over and says he has been stabbed, prosecutors said. In the video, the man Rutledge fought with ran to a white car.

It took Brockton and state police from both Massachusetts and New Hampshire 12 days before they found Urban in a Manchester apartment.

His lawyer, Neil Madden, said he was visiting a friend, not fleeing from the area at the time.

During his arraignment in September 2020, prosecutors said Urban has a criminal record, which includes several assault and battery charges, an 18-month sentence for possession of a loaded weapon and parole violations.

Chante Rutledge wears a button for her brother Samuel Rutledge of Brockton during the arraignment of Cody Urban, who was 23 at the time, of South Boston, in Brockton District Court on Sept. 9, 2020 for the murder of Samuel Rutledge.

Rutledge was a father to a 10-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl at the time of his death, family members said. He wanted to mentor youth and give back and was a talented musician and enjoyed his job at a warehouse, his family said.

After the arraignment, family members and friends remembered Rutledge.

“He was loved by many people,” said his sister, Chante Rutledge. “We’re going to miss him a lot.”

Urban's sentencing will take place on Aug. 4.

With reporting by Cody Shepard and Mina Corpuz.

