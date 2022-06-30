Boston man gets life in prison for Lawrence first degree murder

Jun. 30—SALEM, Mass. — A Roxbury man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the July 2017 killing of Jensey Hernandez, 25, on Bailey Street in Lawrence.

A Salem Superior Court jury handed down guilty convictions for Jeffrey Tapia, 28, on Wednesday morning following a five-day trial.

Tapia was found guilty of first degree murder, armed assault with intent to murder and carrying a firearm without a license, authorities said.

The sentence for a first-degree murder conviction is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Judge Helene Kazanjian additionally sentenced Tapia to 19 to 25 years in state prison for the guilty verdicts on the armed assault and illegal firearm charges.

Tapia was given credit for 1,684 days he's already served in jail while awaiting trial.

During the trial, prosecutor A.J. Camelio introduced evidence proving Tapia shot two brothers outside of a house party at 234 Bailey St. on July 30, 2017.

Jensey Hernandez was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, and his brother, Javier Hernandez, now 31, has permanent loss of function of his right arm, according to a statement by District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.

Detectives seized video footage from a neighboring house showing the altercation and Tapia standing outside of the house party with three women prior to the shooting.

An empty holster and a 9-mm shell casing were presented as evidence by the prosecution at trial, according to the statement.

"But for the timely intervention of his friends, Javier likely would have died like his brother. He has dealt with this devastating loss of his brother and his own loss of function of his arm with dignity and grace. Nothing I say can bring his brother back," said Camelio, requesting the maximum sentence in court Wednesday.

Blodgett, in a statement, said nothing "can restore what the Hernandez family has lost, but I hope with this verdict and sentence, they are able to find some peace."

"This was a senseless killing that robbed a family of a beloved son, grandson and brother and has left two children fatherless," he said.

Camelio prosecuted the case with assistance of fellow Assistant District Atttorney Stefanie Stanbro, Victim Witness Advocate Jocelyn Pichardo, Trooper Steve Buccheri and Lawrence police Detective William Colantuoni.

Defense attorneys Peter Marano and Kenneth Bagnall represented Tapia.

