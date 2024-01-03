Boston man held behind bars, charged with raping woman, assaulting police officers on New Year’s Day

A Boston man remains behind bars Wednesday after being charged with raping a woman and then assaulting several police officers who attempted to arrest him on New Year’s Day, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Milthon Correa-Regifo, 45, is charged with rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), resisting arrest, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

Around 2:16 a.m. on Monday, the 26-year-old victim approached a Massachusetts State Trooper near Ashburton Place and told him that she had just been raped inside a Bowdoin Street apartment. The victim told police that Correa-Regifo “bit her on the buttock before raping her.”

Officials said as the woman and trooper were speaking, a man identified as Correa-Regifo, emerged from the apartment and walked toward them. The woman said to police “yeah, it was him.”

Correa-Regifo became belligerent when the trooper approached and an off-duty Boston police officer assisted in attempting to arrest the suspect. Correa-Regifo violently resisted arrest both at the scene and at Boston Police Area, where officers attempted to book him.

“He screamed at officers, attempted to bite them, and spit at them,” said Hayden.

Several officers sustained minor injuries during the struggle with the suspect.

“This is yet another example of how quickly a situation can escalate and how unpredictable each minute of a police officer’s life can be. I’m thankful that neither the victim or the officers sustained serious injuries, but clearly, an incident like this has repercussions above and beyond any physical injuries for sexual assault victims,” Hayden said.

Correa-Regifo will return to court on January 31 for a probable cause hearing.

The victims of any crime, including domestic or sexual violence, should call 911 in an emergency. SafeLink, a statewide DV hotline, can be reached at 877-785-2020. SafeLink is answered by trained advocates 24/7 in English, Spanish and Portuguese, as well as TTY at 877-521-2601.

Help is also available for members of our LGBTQ+ community experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence through The Network/La Red by calling 617-742-4911 or 800-832-1901.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW