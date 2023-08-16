Boston man indicted on hate crimes for assaulting, spitting at Asian couple in NYC

[Source]

A Boston man has been indicted on hate crime charges for allegedly attacking an Asian couple in Manhattan, New York, earlier this year.

Allegations: Marc Jensen, 33, is accused of attacking a Korean husband and wife while they were getting into an Uber on West 32nd St. at around 1:30 a.m. on May 23. He allegedly made anti-Chinese remarks before spitting at the woman and assaulting the man.

Jensen allegedly pulled the man out of the car, tossed him to the ground and kicked him multiple times in the leg. The victim suffered bruising, a laceration on his forehead, a large cut to his knee and substantial pain to his elbow.

Charges: Jensen, who was arrested weeks after the incident, was indicted on two counts of third-degree assault as a hate crime and two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor hate crime. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the charges Tuesday, vowing to continue to probe such attacks.

“My Office’s dedicated and specially trained hate crimes prosecutors will continue to investigate incidents of hate and bias in our communities. My thoughts are with the victims of this attack,” Bragg said in a statement.

