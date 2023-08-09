Boston man sentenced for gunpoint robbery of Peabody mail carrier

A Boston man was sentenced to four years in prison and three years of supervised release Wednesday for robbing a postal worker in Peabody at gunpoint.

Anthony Diaz, 20, was arrested and charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating and interfering with a United States Postal Employee by use of a deadly weapon (firearm) in February.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office says on January 4, 2023, Diaz allegedly approached a mail carrier on Veterans Memorial Driver in Peabody and demanded the employee’s Arrow Keys while pointing a semi-automatic pistol at the victim, telling them to “hurry up or I’ll shoot you.”

An Arrow Key is used to open designated blue USPS collection boxes in specific areas and it is a federal offense to steal one.

The mail carrier, who doesn’t want his name published, told Boston 25 News he’s been delivering mail for nearly 28 years. He said he’s never felt intimidated on the job before and called what happened a “horrible experience”.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

