Boston man, traveling with child, faces charges after bringing loaded gun through airport security

A Hyde Park man was held without bail after being arrested Wednesday for attempting to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Logan Airport, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Thursday afternoon.

Lorenzo Beechman, 36, was traveling with a child Wednesday when he placed a loaded gun inside a shoebox covered by a brown paper bag and attempted to get it through security.

State Police were alerted to a Delta security checkpoint at Terminal A just after 7 p.m. when a screening machine belt showed a .22-cal Hi-Standard Model B pistol, which police determined to be loaded. Also inside the shoebox were several personal items belonging to Beechman. Screening personnel secured the package.

Beechman proceeded to his gate with the child and the rest of his belongings when troopers approached him and Beechman initially admitted the package was his. When asked what was in the package, he retracted his statement, saying “no, that’s not my bag. I thought you were talking about another bag.”

Video surveillance showed Beechman placing the bag on the security belt. He was arrested and the child was placed into the custody of a relative.

According to police, Beechman has prior convictions involving firearms and armed and masked robbery. He has open cases involving resisting arrest, assault, and battery on a police officer, breaking and entering and larceny from a building.

“It’s incredibly brazen to think that you can move a gun—in this case, a loaded gun—through an airport security machine without it being detected. It’s sad that this man placed a child in the position of having to witness the result of his brazen and dangerous action,” Hayden said.

Beechman was charged in East Boston court Thursday with carrying a loaded firearm without a license (third offense), airport security violations, illegal possession of a firearm without a license with a prior violent offense, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Beechman was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for January 4.

