Boston man wanted for stabbing elderly victim 30 times, killing him arrested in Atlanta, DA says

A Boston man charged with the killing of a 79-year-old man who was stabbed at least 30 times has been arrested here in Atlanta.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said it has been searching for Dion Smith, 33, of Boston, since Ronald Gilbert’s body was discovered on Feb. 22.

Police were called out to Gilbert’s home after someone reported an odor coming from his apartment. Once investigators got inside, they discovered Gilbert’s body, which showed “obvious signs of decomposition” after being there for some time.

The medical examiner said that Gilbert had been stabbed at least 30 times before his body was left for dead.

Based on autopsy results from the medical examiner, they determined that Gilbert was killed in late December.

Investigators said Smith also stole Gilbert’s car, which was later recovered.

The Middlesex DA’s Office said Smith was eventually tracked to Atlanta and was taken into custody early Thursday morning.

Atlanta police said Smith was found at an apartment complex along Dolphin Drive in Southwest Atlanta and was taken into custody “without incident.”

Smith was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

