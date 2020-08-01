Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence overturned, new trial ordered for sentencing phase

A federal appeals court Friday vacated the death sentence of the surviving Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, ruling that a judge did not fully vet potential jury bias in a case that consumed the city.

The First Circuit Court of Appeals left the most serious death-eligible convictions in tact but ordered a new trial to decide whether Tsarnaev, 27, should be executed. Even if Tsarnaev avoids the death penalty, he will still remain in prison for life.

The appeals court said Tsarnaev did not receive a fair trial when he was sentenced by a jury to death in 2015 for his role in the April 15, 2013, twin bombings at the marathon's finish-line that killed three people and injured 264 people more.

But although a win for Tsarnaev, the three-judge appeals court made clear the new hearing will only decide sentencing.

"Just to be crystal clear," the appeals court said, "because we are affirming the convictions ... and the many life sentences imposed on those remaining counts (which Dzhokhar has not challenged), Dzhokhar will remain confined to prison for the rest of his life, with the only question remaining being whether the government will end his life by executing him."

Prior to his sentencing, attorneys for Tsarnaev, 19 at the time of the bombings, agreed their client was responsible for the deaths but contended he was less culpable than his accomplice, older brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who was killed by authorities following a four-day manhunt. A fourth victim, an MIT police officer, was shot and killed by the Tsarnaev brothers during the manhunt.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's defense attorneys argued during a December appeal hearing he did not receive a fair trial in Boston before he was sentenced to death, pointing to relentless media coverage in the city where the bombing occurred and city-wide trauma that "filtered" into the jury pool. They said two jurors lied by concealing prejudiced remarks made on social media about the case before the trial.

"Radical jihadists bent on killing Americans, the duo caused battlefield-like carnage," Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson wrote in the ruling on behalf of the appeals court.

But she concluded: "A core promise of our criminal-justice system is that even the very worst among us deserves to be fairly tried and lawfully punished — a point forcefully made by the then-U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts during a presser at the trial's end."

"Despite a diligent effort, the judge did not meet the standard."

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts said they are "reviewing the opinion" but declined to comment further.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the ruling during an address to supporters on the tarmac of Tampa International Airport.

“I see in Boston, where you have the animal that killed so many people during the Boston Marathon,” Trump said. “They just sent this conviction for the death penalty back to the lower courts so they’ll argue about that for a long time. It’s ridiculous.”

To avoid another long high-profile trial, federal prosecutors could agree to life in prison for Tsarnaev.

