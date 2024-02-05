Boston Mayor Michelle Wu marks the start of ‘BPS Sundays’ to give students free entry to museums

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu marked the start of “BPS Sundays” at the Museum of Fine Arts over the weekend.

Mayor Wu announced in her annual State of the City address, that every Boston Public School student and up to three family members will get free admission on the first and second Sundays of each month, to a slew of cultural institutions across the city.

The mayor says these spaces open up so many doors for young people in the community.

“It’s really important for our kids to be able to imagine and dream and see themselves and feel these are the spaces that belong to them,” said Mayor Wu.

Wu said she was inspired by a story that her mother, a Taiwanese immigrant then struggling to understand a foreign language, told her about the time she took her in a stroller to a downtown museum on a Tuesday when admission was free so she could stare up at a painting of a cliff full of wildflowers.

“In this moment, this mom with no money and no words in this language feels like the best mom on earth because she has given her daughter the world for a day,” Wu said. “Now, her daughter gets to announce a new program for kids all across Boston, to feel at home in the places that show them the world.”

The free admission includes the Boston Children’s Museum, the Franklin Park Zoo, the Institute of Contemporary Art, the Museum of Fine Arts, the Museum of Science, and the New England Aquarium.

