Boston: Murder inquiry as man dies after street assault

A murder investigation has started after a man died following an alleged assault outside a pub.

Adrian Whiting, 35, died in hospital two weeks after the incident at the Carpenters Arms in Witham Street, Boston on 14 January.

Maksim Iliev, 35, has been charged with grievous bodily harm wounding with intent, Lincolnshire Police said.

Mr Iliev of Union Street, Boston was remanded in custody following a court appearance, the force added.

A post-mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of Mr Whiting's death.

Detectives are appealing for information and any dashcam footage of the incident.

