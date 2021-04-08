New Boston nurse charged with breaking fingers of patient

Apr. 8—NEW BOSTON — A nurse at the Rose Meadow Farm assisted living facility has been charged with breaking the fingers of a resident as the resident clutched the call bell, authorities announced Thursday.

Nancy A. Waller, 65, of New Boston was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree assault, simple assault and two counts of abuse of a facility patient, Deputy Attorney General Jane Young said in a statement.

A person who answered the telephone at a number listed for Waller hung up when a reporter identified himself. Waller has been licensed as a registered nurse since 1987.

Rose Meadow Farm is located in New Boston and provides specialized support residential services for people with brain injury, spinal cord injury and neurological disorders, according to its website.

Young's statement said the alleged assault took place on Dec. 23. Waller allegedly prevented the resident from being examined by outside medical professionals once the injury took place.

The statement does not provide the age of the resident.

Waller faces three Class B felonies, each of which carries a prison sentence of 3 1/2 to seven years. Waller will be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court at some point in the future.