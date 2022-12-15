Boston PD asking for public help identifying man in connection with an aggravated assault in Roxbury

Boston Police is asking for the publics help identifying a man in connection with an aggravated assault in Roxbury.

According to Boston Police, on Thursday December 8, 2022, at about 5:30 p.m. police responded to the area of Deckard Street in Roxbury.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a 68-year-old female victim who stated that she was attending to belongings in the back of her SUV, when she was approached by an unknown male suspect who offered to help her.

After talking for a little, the suspect struck the victim on the back of her head with an object.

The victim fought back by striking the suspect with her fists, while kicking and screaming for help. As a result, the suspect fled the area on foot.

During the incident, the victim sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound to her chest, but she is not sure at what point during the incident this stab wound occurred.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

