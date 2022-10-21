Boston police announce 2nd arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Boston over the summer, authorities announced Thursday.

Zontre Mack, 19, of Canton, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court on a charge of murder in the death of Curtis Ashford, Jr., of Dorchester, according to the Boston Polce Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 28 Ellington Street on the evening of July 27 found Ashford suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dominick Gavin, 25, of Boston, was previously arrested in connection with the shooting death in late September.

Boston 25 spoke with Ashford’s mother who said he was just out playing basketball when he was fatally shot.

“He told me he was at the court playing ball with his friends and I told him to make sure be home by 8 before the lights come on and he texted me back ok and next thing you know I’m getting a call that my son is hurt. Literally minutes from the house,” Starsha Groce said.

An investigation into Ashford’s death remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

