Boston police announce arrest in connection with ‘Peeping Tom’ investigation

Police in Boston have made an arrest in connection with an investigation into reports of a masked man who was seen peering into apartment windows in the area of Boston College.

Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, 33, of Brighton, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Brighton District Court on charges including breaking and entering, criminal harassment, disorderly conduct (Peeping Tom), and trespassing, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Strathmore and Lothian roads around 10:20 p.m. Saturday found a man matching the description of a suspect who had allegedly been seen looking into the windows of homes of Boston College students living off campus in the area of Radnor, Kirkwood, Greycliff, and Braemore roads.

Police noted that the suspect was also wanted on an outstanding default warrant sought out of Brighton District Court on a charge of breaking and entering stemming from a prior incident that occurred in the area of Egremont Road.

An investigation into the reported incidents remains ongoing.

