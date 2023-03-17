Boston police announce arrest in connection with deadly double shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly double shooting in Boston last month, officials announced Friday.

Stephen Freeman, 33, of Boston, is slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and assault, and battery by means of a dangerous weapon in the death of 37-year-old Terrell Banks, also of Boston, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation at 958 Tremont Street on Saturday, Feb. 18, found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Banks was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The second victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Freeman was nabbed Thursday night in the area of Shawmut Avenue and Hammond Street after homicide detectives secured warrant for his arrest.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

