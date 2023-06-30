Boston police announce arrest in murder of beloved Sharon mother

Boston police on Friday announced an arrest in connection with the death of a beloved mother from Sharon who was gunned down while visiting family in Dorchester earlier this year.

Stepheon Wells, 20, of South Boston, is slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on a charge of murder in the killing of 32-year-old Diva Ayuso, according to the Boston Police Department.

Members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit nabbed Wells on Friday morning. He was named as a suspect in the murder earlier this month and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation at 15 Fermoy Heights on Saturday, Feb. 18, found Ayuso suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family of Ayuso described her as loving, outgoing, and family oriented.

“It’s a sad moment for the whole family because Diva was really great with everybody. We all loved her dearly and we still do,” Abiezer Ayuso told Boston 25 at the time of the shooting. “Mom, dad they are all broken. We are a very tight family and the brother, and we are all very close.”

The Ayuso family is now trying to focus on the memory of the young mother while supporting her 12-year-old son.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

