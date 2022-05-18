Boston Police arrest man accused of Chinatown sexual assault

Boston Police have arrested Edwin Fantauzzi, out of Lawrence, accused of sexual assaulting a woman in the area of Harrison Avenue on Saturday.

An outstanding warrant was put on Fantauzzi out of Boston Municipal Court for rape, assault with intent to rape and assault and battery.

He will be arraigned at a later date.

[ Wanted: Boston Police searching for Lawrence man linked to weekend rape ]

The attack happened at around 6:30 Saturday morning.

Police had previously released surveillance images of the man they were looking for in the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

